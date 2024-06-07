Active Stocks
Canada vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field
LIVE UPDATES

Canada vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jun 2024, 07:36 PM IST
Livemint

Canada vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field in the Match 13 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

Canada vs Ireland Live Score, Match 13 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
Canada vs Ireland Live Score, Match 13 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

Canada vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 13 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 07 Jun 2024 at 08:00 PM
Venue : Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Canada squad -
Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyan Pathan, Dilon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Joshi
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair

07 Jun 2024, 07:36:28 PM IST

Canada vs Ireland Live Score: Toss Update

Canada vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field

07 Jun 2024, 07:12:34 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 13 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

Canada vs Ireland Match Details
Match 13 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Canada and Ireland to be held at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York at 08:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

