Canada vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Dilpreet Bajwa, Yuvraj Samra begin Canada's innings after opting to bat

Canada vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Canada will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in New Delhi on Friday, with both teams looking to clinch their first win of the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Canada lost to South Africa by 57 runs in their tournament opener, whereas UAE were hammered by New Zealand in a 10-wicket defeat. UAE and Canada currently occupy the fourth and fifth places in Group D of the 2026 T20 World Cup.
In their match against South Africa, Canada had once restricted the Proteas to 138/4 in the 14th over, but they lost the plot soon after that. Tristan Stubbs (34*) and David Miller (39*) forged 75 runs for the fifth wicket to power South Africa to 213/4.
For UAE in the other match, a total of 173/6 never seemed to be enough against New Zealand, as Tim Seifert (89*) and Finn Allen (84*) made light work of the chase. This meant that fifties from UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem (66) and Alishan Sharafu (55) went in vain.
The winner of the Canada vs UAE match will give themselves a small chance of keeping their Super Eight hopes alive, whereas the loser will likely need a miracle from the remaining matches to advance.
Canada national cricket team vs United Arab Emirates national cricket team match scorecard
Players of both teams have assembled in the stadium for the national anthems before the match gets underway. First, UAE's national anthem is being played, and that is followed by Canada's. We are just moments away from the start of the match.
Canada playing XI: Dilpreet Bajwa(Captain), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva, Saad Bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel
UAE playing XI: Muhammad Waseem(Captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah
Canada have won the toss in New Delhi and will bat first against UAE. Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa says Canada are unchanged, and adds that they are looking to put pressure on UAE. UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem says that they were looking to bat first as well.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2026 T20 World Cup Group D match between Canada and United Arab Emirates. Both teams are coming off losses in their respective previous matches, and will be looking to clinch their first win today.