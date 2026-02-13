Canada vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Dilpreet Bajwa, Yuvraj Samra begin Canada's innings after opting to bat

Canada vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Canada will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in New Delhi on Friday, with both teams looking to clinch their first win of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Canada lost to South Africa by 57 runs in their tournament opener, whereas UAE were hammered by New Zealand in a 10-wicket defeat. UAE and Canada currently occupy the fourth and fifth places in Group D of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

In their match against South Africa, Canada had once restricted the Proteas to 138/4 in the 14th over, but they lost the plot soon after that. Tristan Stubbs (34*) and David Miller (39*) forged 75 runs for the fifth wicket to power South Africa to 213/4.

For UAE in the other match, a total of 173/6 never seemed to be enough against New Zealand, as Tim Seifert (89*) and Finn Allen (84*) made light work of the chase. This meant that fifties from UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem (66) and Alishan Sharafu (55) went in vain.

The winner of the Canada vs UAE match will give themselves a small chance of keeping their Super Eight hopes alive, whereas the loser will likely need a miracle from the remaining matches to advance.

Canada national cricket team vs United Arab Emirates national cricket team match scorecard

