Canada vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Junaid strikes twice for UAE; CAN 39/3

Canada vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Canada won the toss and opted to bat first in their 2026 T20 World Cup Group D match in New Delhi on Friday. Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa is going with an unchanged side.
UAE, on the other hand, have made two changes. Dhruv Parashar and Muhammad Rohid Khan are not playing, and in their place Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Jawadullah have come in.
Both the teams are looking for their first win of this T20 World Cup after having lost their opening matches.
Canada playing XI: Dilpreet Bajwa(Captain), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva, Saad Bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel
UAE playing XI: Muhammad Waseem(Captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah
Canada national cricket team vs United Arab Emirates national cricket team match scorecard
Canada have lost their third wicket against UAE. Left-arm medium pacer Muhammad Jawadullah struck in his very first ball to dismiss Nicholas Kirton, who was caught by wicketkeeper Aryansh Sharma.
CAN 39/3 (6 overs)
Junaid Siddique has struck once again for UAE as Canada's second opener, Yuvraj Samra, departs. He is caught by Alishan Sharafu at mid-on. Canada in a spot of bother early on.
CAN 28/2 (4 overs)
UAE have got their breakthrough as Junaid Siddique gets rid of Dilpreet Bajwa, who is caught by Muhammad Waseem at mid-off.
CAN 19/1 (3 overs)
Quite a good start from Canada as six runs come off the first over. Spinner Haider Ali is brought into the attack and gets punished for a boundary by Dilpreet Bajwa in the second ball of the over. It was a short and wide ball from Haider, and Bajwa played the cut through point for four runs.
CAN 6/0 (1 over)
Players of both teams have assembled in the stadium for the national anthems before the match gets underway. First, UAE's national anthem is being played, and that is followed by Canada's. We are just moments away from the start of the match.
Canada have won the toss in New Delhi and will bat first against UAE. Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa says Canada are unchanged, and adds that they are looking to put pressure on UAE. UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem says that they were looking to bat first as well.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2026 T20 World Cup Group D match between Canada and United Arab Emirates. Both teams are coming off losses in their respective previous matches, and will be looking to clinch their first win today.