Canada vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Junaid strikes twice for UAE; CAN 39/3

Canada vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Canada won the toss and opted to bat first in their 2026 T20 World Cup Group D match in New Delhi on Friday. Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa is going with an unchanged side.

UAE, on the other hand, have made two changes. Dhruv Parashar and Muhammad Rohid Khan are not playing, and in their place Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Jawadullah have come in.

Both the teams are looking for their first win of this T20 World Cup after having lost their opening matches.

Canada vs UAE playing XIs

Canada playing XI: Dilpreet Bajwa(Captain), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva, Saad Bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel

UAE playing XI: Muhammad Waseem(Captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

Canada national cricket team vs United Arab Emirates national cricket team match scorecard

Catch the live action of the T20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.