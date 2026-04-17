Canada's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign hit by match-fixing allegations as ICC Anti-Corruption Unit begins probe: Report

Cricket Canada has reportedly come under scrutiny after the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is currently investigating corruption allegations from a match of the 2026 T20 World Cup in which Canada took part.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the details of the allegations have emerged in an episode of the Fifth Estate programme titled Corruption, Crime and Cricket. The match under scrutiny is New Zealand vs Canada, which took place in Chennai on 17 February.

Opting to bat first, Canada posted 173/4 and was looking to defend that total. The controversial incident happened in the fifth over of New Zealand's chase when off-spinner Dilpreet Bajwa came out to bowl.

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Canada had begun the innings with two pacers in Jaskaran Singh and Dilon Heyliger, but after the two of them conceded 15 and 14 runs respectively, they decided to switch to spin.

Dilpreet Bajwa's controversial over Spinner Saad bin Zafar was introduced to bowl the third over of the chase, and he delivered a wicket maiden. Heyliger continued from the other end, and he too took a wicket in the fourth over of the chase, and then came Bajwa to bowl the fifth over.

Bajwa was appointed Canada skipper just three weeks before the T20 World Cup, which began on 7 February. He started the over with a no-ball, and then conceded a wide down the leg side, and ended up giving away 15 runs in that over.

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Former Canada coach under scrutiny as well The ICC is also investigating a recorded phone call that involves former Canada coach Khurram Chohan. In the phone call, he claims that senior board members of Cricket Canada pressured him to select a select few players for the national team, and that there were also attempts to fix matches.

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According to ESPNcricinfo, the audio was leaked last year and has been under investigation ever since. "The ACU is aware of the programme broadcast by CBC," Andrew Ephgrave, interim General Manager of the ICC's Integrity Unit, was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo in a statement.

“Consistent with its established operating procedures, the ACU is not in a position to comment on the substance of any allegations contained within it.

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“Governance matters in relation to ICC Members are considered by the ICC, where they fall under its jurisdiction, in accordance with the ICC's standard constitutional processes.

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“The ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit operates across three core functions: intelligence, prevention and education, and investigation. These functions operate concurrently and are applied wherever there is a credible basis to believe the integrity of the sport may be at risk,” he added.

Pubudu Dassanayake, another former Canada coach, had claimed that he received threats of contract termination if he had refused to select certain players for the 2024 T20 World Cup.