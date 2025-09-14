'Cannot blame cricketers, they are expected to represent the country': Suniel Shetty on Ind vs Pakistan clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Amid the ongoing debate over India playing Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, actor Suniel Shetty has shared his views, saying that one "cannot blame cricketers for playing."

Advertisement

The high-voltage clash will be the first international match between the two sides since the recent terror attack, and reactions on social media have been divided.

Speaking to the media, Shetty explained that players cannot be held responsible as they are bound by the rules and regulations of the world sporting body.

He said, "It's a world sporting body. They have to abide by those rules and regulations because there are a lot of other sports and a lot of athletes involved in them. As Indians, I think it is our personal choice to decide whether we want to watch it, whether we want to go, or not go. That's a decision India has to make, but you cannot blame cricketers for playing because they are sportsmen and are expected to represent the country."

Advertisement

Calling it a matter for each individual, Shetty added, "I think that's a call we all have to take. If I choose not to watch it, then I won't. It's for each of you to decide what you want to do. It's not in the BCCI's hands. It's a world sporting body, and you can't blame anyone..."

Opposition parties had earlier demanded a boycott of the game, but the Centre issued no objection for the Indian team to play against Pakistan in any multi-nation tournament.

The two sides have met 13 times in T20Is, with India leading 9-3. One of Pakistan's three wins came in the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai -- their last victory over India in T20 cricket.

Advertisement

India defeated Pakistan by six runs in New York the last time the two teams met at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Bumrah produced a magical spell to turn the match when Pakistan seemed like the clear favourites to win.