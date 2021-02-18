This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cannot wait to give everything to help RCB win IPL, says Maxwell
2 min read.07:43 PM ISTANI
Glenn Maxwell on Thursday was bought by RCB in the ongoing mini-auction of the IPL for ₹14.25 crore
Earlier, he was released by Punjab Kings (formerly KXIP) ahead of the mini-auction.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After being picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Thursday said that he will give his everything to help the franchise in winning the IPL.
After being picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Thursday said that he will give his everything to help the franchise in winning the IPL.
"Looking forward to joining @RCBTweetsfor this year's @IPL. Can't wait to put everything I have into helping us lift the trophy," tweeted Maxwell.
Maxwell on Thursday was bought by RCB in the ongoing mini-auction of the IPL for ₹14.25 crore. It started with fierce bidding between KKR and RCB. The Virat Kohli led-RCB, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all showed interest in the Australian batsman and in the end, Maxwell was picked up by RCB for ₹14.25 crore.
Earlier, Maxwell was released by Punjab Kings (formerly KXIP) ahead of the mini-auction.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Talking about Maxwell, RCB Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson said: "Often Maxwell has been used in a finisher role, he is a multi-skilled player and he can bowl off-spin as well. It depends on what the team wants, we all look at how to bring the best out of him. We were after the X factor player and we got that in form of Maxwell."
South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has become the most expensive foreign player in the history of the IPL as he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for ₹16.25 crore. RCB bought Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for ₹15 crore
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL mini-auction. Shakib had his base price as ₹2 crore, but both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings made bids for him, and in the end, the Bangladesh all-rounder was sold to KKR for ₹3.2 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All-rounder Kedar Jadhav went unsold in the auction. England's all-rounder Moeen Ali was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹7 crore.