Can’t condone Harmanpreet’s behaviour, game is above individuals: Mithali Raj2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 11:15 PM IST
India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for two matches by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the code of conduct
International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended India women's team skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, for the next two international matches after she was found guilty of two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct.
