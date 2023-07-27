International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended India women's team skipper , Harmanpreet Kaur, for the next two international matches after she was found guilty of two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The incidents occurred during Saturday's third match of the ICC Women’s Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The first incident happened precisely when Kaur whacked the wickets with her bat in a rage after being dismissed for being caught at slip by spinner Nahida Akter in the 34th over of India's batting.

In the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet lauded the hosts for their batting approach but the "pathetic umpiring" left the Indian team disappointed.

"They [Bangladesh] batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial. In between we leaked a few runs but when we were batting, we controlled the game very well but as I mentioned earlier, some pathetic umpiring was done and we are really disappointed about some decisions by the umpires," Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Mithali Raj also criticised Harmanpreet for her behaviour and in her column in Hindustan Times wrote," Harmanpreet is a good player and is a role model for a lot of kids. One has to conduct themselves in a dignified manner on and off the field as responsible cricketers. Earlier, women’s cricket did not have much coverage, or presence on the social media; now everything is in the public domain and all actions are emulated by aspiring kids who want to take up the sport. It is okay to be aggressive and show emotions to a point, but one shouldn’t forget the game is above individuals. While Harman’s anguish is understandable, her behaviour shouldn’t be condoned. Also, what happens in the match should be left there."

“A team is expected to show respect to the opposition, especially in this particular series where one must give credit to Bangladesh for how they played and fought hard. This is good for the sport, for women’s cricket. If it is true what is being reported in the media in respect to Harman’s behaviour towards the opposition captain during the photo session with the trophy, it is simply disgraceful and atrocious," the former Team India skipper wrote in her column.

