Can’t condone Harmanpreet’s behaviour, game is above individuals: Mithali Raj

Meanwhile, former cricketer Mithali Raj also criticised Harmanpreet for her behaviour and in her column in Hindustan Times wrote," Harmanpreet is a good player and is a role model for a lot of kids. One has to conduct themselves in a dignified manner on and off the field as responsible cricketers. Earlier, women’s cricket did not have much coverage, or presence on the social media; now everything is in the public domain and all actions are emulated by aspiring kids who want to take up the sport. It is okay to be aggressive and show emotions to a point, but one shouldn’t forget the game is above individuals. While Harman’s anguish is understandable, her behaviour shouldn’t be condoned. Also, what happens in the match should be left there."

