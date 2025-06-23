‘Can't sit down and cry…’: Jasprit Bumrah opens up on dropped catches during IND vs ENG match

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was at his best during the second and third days of the ongoing Test match against England, taking a five-wicket haul and breaking Wasim Akram's record for the most wickets taken by an Asian bowler in SENA countries. Bumrah now has 148 wickets from 60 innings, compared to Akram's 146 and Anil Kumble's 141.

However, he could have had more wickets if luck had been on his side, with Indian fielders dropping catches and a no-ball denying him the wicket of Harry Brook. Three catches were dropped off Bumrah's bowling: two by Yashasvi Jaiswal and one by Ravindra Jadeja.

Jasprit Bumrah talks about dropped catches: After the English first innings, Bumrah addressed the press and explained why he continued to remain calm despite seeing multiple lost catches. Bumrah responded, saying, "Yeah, just for a second, but you know, you understand that you can't really sit down and cry,"

"You have to move forward with the game. So that's what I look to do. Not to take it too far in my head and try and quickly forget it because all of them are also new to the game, first time over here, sometimes the ball is difficult to sight. And nobody is dropping the catches purposely. Everybody's trying really hard. It does happen. So I don't want to create a scene or put more pressure on the fielder that, you know, I'm angry, I'm kicking the box or I'm doing something." the Indian pacer added.

