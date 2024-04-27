‘Can't win every match…’: Irfan Pathan reveals how Preity Zinta handles PBKS' IPL losses
Former Punjab Kings player Irfan Pathan reveals co-owner Preity Zinta's emotional attachment to team. Zinta's reactions to defeats, control over emotions, and special gestures for players highlighted.
Punjab Kings have only qualified for the playoff stages of the IPL twice in the 17 seasons so far and haven't yet been successful in lifting the coveted trophy. Now, former Punjab Kings all-rounder Irfan Pathan has shared how the team's co-owner Preity Zinta, who is very emotionally attached with the team and is often seen cheering the side at stadiums, deals with PBKS' defeats in the IPL.