Punjab Kings have only qualified for the playoff stages of the IPL twice in the 17 seasons so far and haven't yet been successful in lifting the coveted trophy. Now, former Punjab Kings all-rounder Irfan Pathan has shared how the team's co-owner Preity Zinta, who is very emotionally attached with the team and is often seen cheering the side at stadiums, deals with PBKS' defeats in the IPL.

In an interaction with Star Sports, shared on X (formerly Twitter), Pathan wrote, "She is a wonderful woman. She was quite involved with the team. Haarne pe pareshan ho jaati thi, bahut pareshan ho jaati hai (She gets very upset when the team loses). But she knows how to control her emotions,"

"Since she was a fantastic actor, very experienced and very successful, she knows it is not easy. She knows that every movie can't be a hit. Similarly, she understands that we can't win every match," the former Indian all-rounder added.

Pathan also revealed that Preity Zinta did show some ‘dissapointment’ at PBKS losing a few matches. He said, "So, when she had a conversation with us after a defeat. In my three years with the team, we played more than 40 matches and I have seen only 2 or 3 times she showed us some disappointment, otherwise she always remains calm,"

Pathan also revealed that she also showered her love on the players after some extraordinary victories. He recalled that the Actor made Paranthas for the whole Punjab Kings unit after a spectacular win against Chennai Super Kings in South Africa.

PBKS script history with victory against KKR:

Meanwhile, in some happy news for Preity Zinta and co., Punjab Kings scripted history on Thursday by become the team to chase the highest ever total in a T-20 encounter. Led by Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh from the front, PBKS handed a comfortably 8 wicket defeat to KKR at the Eden Gardens.

