Captain Babar Azam on Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 exit, 'cannot play in every player's place, there are 11 players...
T20 World Cup 2024: After defeating Ireland, Pakistan captain Babar Azam acknowledged the team's collective failure to perform up to expectations. He emphasized the need for each player to understand and execute their role effectively for future matches.
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan on Sunday beat Ireland in a three-wicket consolation win. Both the teams are bowed out of Twenty20 World Cup after their disappointing performance. Pakistan secured the third position with four points, trailing behind India and the United States, who qualified. It marks the first instance where the team did not advance from the group stage.