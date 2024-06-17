T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan on Sunday beat Ireland in a three-wicket consolation win. Both the teams are bowed out of Twenty20 World Cup after their disappointing performance. Pakistan secured the third position with four points, trailing behind India and the United States, who qualified. It marks the first instance where the team did not advance from the group stage.

After yesterday's win, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam claimed that the team as a whole failed to perform. Babar stressed the importance of each player understanding and fulfilling their role, underscoring that the team as a whole had not lived up to expectations.

While speaking at a press conference after their win over Ireland, he said, “Sir, as I have said earlier, everyone is sad. As a team, we did not play. I told you that we did not lose this because of one person. We are losing as a team."

Further adding, he said, "I am not saying this because of one person. You are pointing out that because of the captain, I cannot play in every player's place. There are 11 players and each of them has a role. That's why they came here to play the World Cup. I think we as a team have not been able to apply, follow and finish things. We have to settle down and accept that we didn't play well as a team," he said as quoted by India Today.

He added, “We have a good bunch of players. We've to go home, chat and see where we lack, and then come back. Couldn't finish off close games, as a team we weren't good as a team," as quoted by ANI.

He evaluated both his and the Pakistan team's performance across all aspects of the game, noting that they particularly struggled in the batting department.

"We finished well. We took early wickets in the bowling. In the batting, we did not do well, but we took it home with the tailenders. Bowling was good as conditions suited our fast bowlers. Batting we made a few mistakes, we had chances to win against USA and India. If the team needs me to open, I will, and if they need me to bat 3, I will. Whatever the team situation suits, I will do it," he concluded.

Pakistan's World Cup performance

In the four matches played, Pakistan lost the first two matches played against United States and India. They won 2 matches, one against Canada and another against Ireland. Pakistan had won the title in 2009 and reached two more finals, including at the last T20 World Cup in 2022.

