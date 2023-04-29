Renowned across all sporting fraternity as 'Captain Cool' due to his demeanour on the field and his firm approach to deal with the toughest of situations, Former Indian Cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni for a change lost his temper and yelled at Chennai Super Kings teammate Matheesha Pathirana during their match against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

In the IPL 2023's match, in the 16th over of the RR innings, when MSD had the chance to run Shimron Hetmyer out from behind the stumps, Pathirana was stood in front in his way and Dhoni couldn't complete the throw. Following this, Dhoni became furious with Pathirana and yelled at him.

Explaining the situation on why Dhoni doesn't promote himself in the batting order for CSK this season, Dwayne Bravo said in a press conference, "That is the position he has to bat. Everyone is batting higher than him and he takes that responsibility and ownership upon himself to bat lower down the order because the likes of Jadeja, Rayudu, and Dube, he wants to give these guys as many opportunities as possible. He is happy to just play the finishing role."

In 8 matches of the Tata IPL 2023 season, CSK has lost 5 matches, while Rajasthan Royals too won 5 matches. However, due to the difference in net run rate, RR is leading the charts and CSK is the 4th spot.

Bravo added that CSK's will keep the winning momentum going on in the IPL. "The CSK morale is very high, and that has nothing to do with the results. We are a team that is normally very level irrespective of whether we perform well or not," Bravo said.

"But it is always better when we are doing well. So far, we have started the season on a positive note and we just have to keep the momentum and keep winning cricket games. Tomorrow's game against RR is going to be a very hard game," he said.