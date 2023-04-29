'Captain cool' MS Dhoni yells at CSK mate Matheesha Pathirana during Tata IPL 20232 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 07:42 PM IST
In the IPL 2023's match, in the 16th over of the RR innings, when MSD had the chance to run Shimron Hetmyer out from behind the stumps, Pathirana was stood in front in his way and Dhoni couldn't complete the throw.
Renowned across all sporting fraternity as 'Captain Cool' due to his demeanour on the field and his firm approach to deal with the toughest of situations, Former Indian Cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni for a change lost his temper and yelled at Chennai Super Kings teammate Matheesha Pathirana during their match against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
