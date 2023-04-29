Explaining the situation on why Dhoni doesn't promote himself in the batting order for CSK this season, Dwayne Bravo said in a press conference, "That is the position he has to bat. Everyone is batting higher than him and he takes that responsibility and ownership upon himself to bat lower down the order because the likes of Jadeja, Rayudu, and Dube, he wants to give these guys as many opportunities as possible. He is happy to just play the finishing role."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}