‘Captain cry baby’: Australian media slams Rohit Sharma for venting frustration on Yashasvi Jaiswal in Melbourne

  • Australian media slammed Rohit Sharma and went to the extent of calling him a ‘cry baby’ for his animated reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal dropping three catches in Melbourne Test. 

Published30 Dec 2024, 07:04 AM IST
Rohit Sharma was labelled ’cry baby’ for taking his frustration out on young Yashasvi Jaiswal.(AFP)

After labelling Virat Kohli a ‘clown’, Australian media has now taken a brutal dig at the Indian captain Rohit Sharma going to the extent of calling him ‘Captain cry-baby’. The headline by the newspaper 'The West Australian' came in reaction to Indian captain's animated frustration on young Yashsavi Jaiswal for dropping three catches during Day 4 of India vs Australia 4th Test.

 

The headline of the newspaper was accompanied with the text, “Turns out Kohli isn't the only sook in Indian side.” For the unversed, the word ‘sook’ in the Tasmanian region is used for a cowardly person, especially a crybaby.

"Tensions in the Indian camp in the angsty Boxing Day Test have been exposed by captain Rohit Sharma's blow-up at a young teammate. Indian boy wonder Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped three catch chances - including two sitters - as the visitors chased Australian wickets in the Melbourne showdown," per 'The West Australian' report.

Mike Hussey blasts Rohit Sharma for Jaiswal reaction:

Former Australia cricketer Mike Hussey also wasn't happy with the Indian captain's reaction to Yashasvi's three dropped catches. Speaking on Fox cricket, Hussey said, “I’ve got to be honest, I don’t like that reaction from the Indian skipper…I appreciate he’s emotional and he desperately wants wickets, but you’re the one who has to send the message of calm and support... He’s gonna feel bad enough as it is for putting a catch down, especially someone like Marnus Labuschagne, it happens quickly... you don’t need to see that as a young player.”

Another former Aussie cricketer Darren Berry also commented in a post on X, writing, “You gotta feel for the kid Jaiswal has dropped 3 catches today. He might have dropped 3 crucial chances, the game & the series. His only answer is a match-winning innings... (he) needs a pat on the back from his senior players not (to be) berated.”‍️

 

 

 

First Published:30 Dec 2024, 07:04 AM IST
