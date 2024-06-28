Captain Rohit Sharma secures top spot in T20 cricket after India’s semifinal win against England, beats Babar Azam
‘Very pleasing to see how we came through this game,’ said India captain Rohit Sharma who secured the top spot in T20I cricket after India's win against England in the T20 World Cup 2024.
India stormed into the T20 World Cup 2024 final after beating England by 68 runs. With the win, Rohit Sharma became the most successful T20I captain in the world. Rohit has secured 49 victories as the captain of the Indian national cricket team, surpassing Pakistan's Babar Azam (48).