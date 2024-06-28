‘Very pleasing to see how we came through this game,’ said India captain Rohit Sharma who secured the top spot in T20I cricket after India's win against England in the T20 World Cup 2024.

India stormed into the T20 World Cup 2024 final after beating England by 68 runs. With the win, Rohit Sharma became the most successful T20I captain in the world. Rohit has secured 49 victories as the captain of the Indian national cricket team, surpassing Pakistan's Babar Azam (48).

After the match, ‘Hitman’ expressed his satisfaction with the victory, highlighting the team's hard work and unity. He praised the collective effort, noting that the Men in Blue adapted well to the challenging conditions. Rohit emphasised that the players’ ability to adjust to different conditions had been key to their success so far.

"Very pleasing to see how we came through this game. At one stage, we were feeling 140-150 and as the game went on, we got some runs in the middle, me and Surya. We got that partnership, then we said another 25 runs more," Rohit said.

“We bat well, we understand the condition well, we will get to a good score and that's exactly what happened. We got to 170 which I thought was a very good score on that pitch and then the bowlers were fantastic," he added.

The IND vs ENG semifinal result extended India's second-longest T20I winning streak to 11, from December 2023 to June 2024. India’s previous best was 12 wins from November 2021 to February 2022. In T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa lead with 8 wins while India is second with 7 wins.

T20 World Cup 2024 final to break records Both teams have remained unbeaten in the tournament. However, India's match against Canada was washed out, so Rohit Sharma's team has 7 wins.

Both South Africa and India will be on the verge of making history on June 29, when they face each other in the final. So far, no team has managed to win the title by remaining undefeated. No matter which team wins the title this time, they are certain to break that record.

