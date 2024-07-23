Captain Suryakumar Yadav gets warm hug from Hardik Pandya ahead of India vs Sri Lanka series; netizens react

Team India in Sri Lanka for T20I and ODI series with Suryakumar Yadav as new T20I captain. Pandya ends rumours of rift with Surya by hugging him after arriving in Sri Lanka for the T20 and ODI series.

Livemint
Updated23 Jul 2024, 12:07 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya sharing a hug in Sri Lanka.
Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya sharing a hug in Sri Lanka.

Team India has reached Sri Lanka are all set to play the 3-match T20I and ODI series starting from July 27. Ahead of the series, there has been much chatter about the appointment of Suryakumar Yadav as the new T20I captain, taking over from Rohit Sharma. Notably, Hardik Pandya was the Indian 20 over captain since the 2022 T20 World Cup but the selectors decided to opt for a new skipper in this transition period.

Also Read | Agarkar on Hardik’s captaincy: Surya ‘likely to be available more often’

With Surykumar Yadav taking over his old job, one would assume there would be some bad blood between the two players. However, Pandya ended all doubts about a rift with the new captain by hugging him on camera after reaching Sri Lanka for the T20 series. The video of two players sharing a warm hug was showcased in a video posted by BCCI on its official X handle with the caption, "Mumbai to Pallekele via Colombo ✈️ 🚌 #TeamIndia have reached Sri Lanka"

Ajit Agarkar on appointment of Suryakumar Yadav as new T20 captain:

Indian chief selector Ajit Agarkar had explained the reason behind the appointment of Suryakumar Yadav as the next India T20 captain ahead of Hardik in a press conference on Monday. Agarkar had stressed on Hardik's fitness issue as the possible reason for him being out of the captaincy race.

 

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja is very important, not dropped from Indian team: Ajit Agarkar

While speaking at the press conference, Agarkar said, "Why Surya was made captain? Because he is one of the deserving candidates. The one we know has been around the dressing room over the last one year, you get feedback from the dressing room a lot. He has got a good cricketing brain and he is still one of the best T20 batters in the world," Agarkar said during the joint press conference.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir speaks about Rohit and Virat’s future after T20I retirement

"You (would) want a captain that's going to be more likely to play all the games. We think he's a deserving candidate and hopefully we'll see over time how he develops into the role."The chairman of selectors said they wanted a captain with a proven fitness record and not someone who was prone to injuries as Pandya is believed to be." Agarkar added.

Netizens react to Surya - Hardik hug:

One user on X while sharing pictures from the BCCI video wrote, "Hardik Pandya hugging Surya Kumar Yadav. No jealousy"

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “He is the most secure guy in the team”

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 12:07 PM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsCaptain Suryakumar Yadav gets warm hug from Hardik Pandya ahead of India vs Sri Lanka series; netizens react

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    302.45
    01:12 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -10.15 (-3.25%)

    Tata Steel

    159.55
    01:12 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.8 (-0.5%)

    Tata Power

    417.35
    01:12 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -6.9 (-1.63%)

    Vedanta

    431.15
    01:12 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -17.7 (-3.94%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Borosil Renewables

    514.30
    01:07 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    35.4 (7.39%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,428.00
    01:07 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    165.95 (7.34%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India

    6,690.00
    01:07 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    446.95 (7.16%)

    Angel Broking

    2,236.70
    01:07 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    119.35 (5.64%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue