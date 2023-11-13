'Captaincy does matter...': Ex-Pakistani pacer slams Babar Azam, counters Ramiz Raja's call for 'change in system'
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir even mentioned former Indian skipper and legendary player Mahendra Singh Dhoni to elaborate his point on how the latter shaped Ravindra Jadeja to be one of the leading all-rounders across formats.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is in the headlines following the team's dismal performance in the ICC Men's Cup 2023, where they finished fifth and lost a semifinal spot for the third time in a row.
