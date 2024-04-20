‘Catch of IPL 2024’: Ravindra Jadeja's flying catch stuns skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul in disbelief | WATCH
Ravindra Jadeja shines with bat and field as Chennai Super Kings defeat Lucknow Super Giants. Jadeja scores half-century and takes stunning one-handed catch to dismiss LSG captain KL Rahul, earning praise from cricket pundits and fans alike.
Ravindra Jadeja was one of the star performers for Chennai Super Kings as they took on the might of Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. The left-handed batsman first scored a 40-ball half-century in the first innings to help his side post a competitive total of 176 runs at the Ekana Sports City stadium. Later in the match, Jadeja also took a gem of a catch to send the well-set KL Rahul back to the pavilion. Since then, a video of the catch has gone viral on social media, with cricket pundits and netizens praising Jadeja's one-handed stunner.