Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell displayed exemplary acrobatic skills on 1 January by taking his best catch during Match 19 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Test.

Maxwell through his sensational fielding skills took a one-handed grab running to his right, but got rid of the ball as the momentum took him over the line. Following this, he quickly balanced himself and came inside the boundary to complete a breathtaking catch.

This helped him dismiss Will Prestwidge (4) and left Brisbane Heat on 106/6 in 16.1 overs. With this catch, Maxwell also gifted Dan Lawrence (1/6) his first wicket of the match.

Here's the video:

After the video went viral, it reminded me of India's Surya Kumar Yadav's brilliant catch at long-off in a similar fashion during the ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2024 finals in Barbados.

Surya also displayed exemplary acrobatic skills as he dismissed South Africa's David Miller when the Proteas needed just 16 runs to win in the final over. Surya's catch helped India regain momentum and lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, Maxwell's catch garnered over 548k view and several comments.

Here are a few of them: One wrote, "Almost what matched betting looks like to losing punters."

Another wrote, "Maxi is King of the ropes. Catches at least one blinder at the boundary every year."

A third commented, "He's always best at fielding."

"Not just a batting beast, but a CATCH GOD! When this man decides to fly, gravity becomes optional. One-man highlight reel strikes again," a fourth user commented.