Catches that made difference! How Sreesanth, Suryakumar, Ishan turned T20 World Cup finals into India's favour each time

In cricket, there is a saying “catches win matches”. The phrase was a perfect example of what England captain Harry Brook admitted during the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal when he dropped Sanju Samson on 15. The Indian opener went on to make all the difference, scoring 89 off just 42 balls, thus laying a platform for India's mammoth score of 256/4 in 20 overs.

The Men In Blue have been criticised for their poor fielding in the T20 World Cup 2026, dropping as many as 13 catches. However, when it mattered the most, Suryakumar Yadav's men rose up to the occasions, thus lifting the trophy for the record third time, beating New Zealand in the final.

In the process, Suryakumar joined an elite of Indian captains to have won a T20 World Cup after MS Dhoni (2007) and Rohit Sharma (2024). With this win, India also became the first team to defend their T20 World Cup title and also the first to win it on home soil. Interestingly, in all the three finals it was that one catch that turned the game in their favour.

2007 T20 World Cup final - Sreesanth’s catch vs Pakistan This will go down as the most important catch in Indian cricket history after Kapil Dev's in the final of the 1983 World Cup. Needing just six runs in the final four balls with a wicket in hand, Pakistan just needed one shot to win after Misbah-ul-Haq single-handed took the game into the final over.

The Pakistan batter attempted a scoop shot off the bowling of Joginder Sharma. The ball went high up in the air with Sreesanth positioned at the short fine-leg region. The whole India's eyes were at Sreesanth at that time.

Keeping his composure under immense pressure, Sreesanth settled himself underneath the ball to complete the catch, thus helping India to inaugural T20 World Cup title. India won the game by five runs.

2024 T20 World Cup final - Suryakumar Yadav’s catch vs South Africa For Suryakumar Yadav, it was all about holding the nerve, coupled with athleticism and technical brilliance. With 16 runs needed in the final over bowled by Hardik Pandya, the target wasn't impossible in front of David Miller. The South African went across to smash Pandya's wide full toss towards the long-off boundary.

It looked certain that the ball would cross the ropes. But a sudden running Suryakumar, reached the ball, and upon realising that his momentum would carry him over the rope, flicked the ball in the air. He hopped back into the field, and completed the catch. In the end, India won the final by seven runs.

2026 T20 World Cup final - Ishan Kishan’s catch vs New Zealand Primarily a wicketkeeper, Ishan Kishan had to come out of his confort zone in the T20 World Cup 2026. At times when Kishan and Sanju Samson were together in the playing XI, the latter donned the gloves.

Chasing a mountain to climb, New Zealand had hopes till Tim Seifert was in the middle. But Kishan's gun fielding in Ahmedabad made it easier for the Men in Blue. Having smashed 52 off just 26 balls, Seifert started to look dangerous and launched a flat full toss off Varun Chakaravarthy towards the boundary.

Kishan, ran to his right, made sure he is within the boundary line and completed the catch by maintaining his balance. The dismissal ended New Zealand's realistic hopes of a comeback. He had also taken catches of Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell during the game.

