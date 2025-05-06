Celebration at Cristiano Ronaldo household! Al Nassr star's eldest son gets maiden Portugal U-15 call-up

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son Cristiano dos Santos has been called up to the Portugal U-15 football team for the first time on Tuesday. The development of Dos Santos getting selected in the youth national team was shared by the Al Nassr star who took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

Like his father, the 14-year-old Dos Santos currently plays for Al Nassr youth team in Saudi Arabia. He also had spells at Juventus and Manchester United - Ronaldo's former clubs.