’Central place in Islamic teaching’: Rashid Khan urges Taliban to reconsider ban on medical education for Afghan girls

Afghan national cricket team captain and Gujarat Titans player Rashid Khan urged the Taliban-led Afghanistan government to reconsider the ban on medical training for women in the country so that Afghan girls can reclaim their right to education and contribute to the nation's development.

In a social media post on platform X on Wednesday, December 4, Khan highlighted that providing education to all is a societal responsibility, and the moral obligation is deeply rooted in the people's faith and values.

“I sincerely appeal for the reconsideration of this decision so that Afghan girls may reclaim their right to education and contribute to the nation's development. Providing education to all is not just a societal responsibility but a moral obligation deeply rooted in our faith and values,” said Rashid Khan in his post on platform X on December 4.

Education holds central place in Islamic teachings He also focused on education, which holds a central place in Islamic teachings, emphasising the pursuit of knowledge for both men and women.

“Education holds a central place in Islamic teachings, emphasizing the pursuit of knowledge for both men and women. The Quran highlights the importance of learning and acknowledges the equal spiritual worth of both genders,” said the cricketer.

Khan also expressed his sadness about the closure of educational and medical institutions for women in the country.

“It is with deep sadness and disappointment that I reflect on the recent closures of educational and medical institutions for the sisters/and mothers of Afghanistan. This decision has profoundly affected not only their future but also the broader fabric of our society. The pain and sorrow they express through social media serve as a poignant reminder of the struggles they face,” he said.

Khan also said the nation is facing a critical moment as it needs professionals in every field. Highlighting the shortage of female doctors in the medical sector, he said it directly impacts the healthcare and dignity of women in the country.

