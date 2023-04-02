Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  Chahal, Boult lead Royals to 72 runs victory over Sunrisers in Tata IPL 2023

Chahal, Boult lead Royals to 72 runs victory over Sunrisers in Tata IPL 2023

1 min read . 07:57 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal, center and others greet Sunrisers Hyderabad's players after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, April 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)

  • Chasing 204, the batting order of SRH collapsed and RR won the match by 72 runs.

In the Tata IPL 2023 opener, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bowl against Rajasthan Royals on 2 April in Hyderabad.

RR batting order led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler dominated from the very beginning and thrashed the SRH bowlers left, right and centre.

Both Jaiswal (54) and Buttler (54) scored their half centuries. Also, Sajnu Samson (55) too scored his half century. This led the Rajasthan Royals to score a massive 203 runs after losing 5 wickets in just 20 overs.

For SRH, Fazalhaq Farooqi and T Natarajan took 2 wickets each, while Umran Malik clinched one wicket.

Chasing 204, SRH had a patchy start and lost 5 wickets in just 10 overs. Following this, the batting order of SRH collapsed and RR won the match by 72 runs.

Apart from Abdul Samad (32) and Mayank Agarwal (24), no batter could stand on the pitch for long.

RR bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal took 4 wickets, Trent Boult took 3 wickets, while Jason Holder and Ravichandran Ashwin took one wicket each.

Here's the final scorecard:

RR batting:

Ravichandran Ashwin* 1(2)

Shimron Hetmyer* 22(16)

Sanju Samson 55(32)

Yashasvi Jaiswal 54(37)

Jos Buttler 54(22)

Riyan Parag 7(6)

Devdutt Padikkal 2(5)

SRH bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/36 (3)

Fazalhaq Farooqi 2/41 (4)

Washington Sundar 0/31 (3)

T Natarajan 2/23 (3)

Adil Rashid 0/33 (4)

Umran Malik 1/32 (3)

SRH batting:

Abdul Samad* 32(31)

Umran Malik* 19(8)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6(10)

Adil Rashid 18 (13)

Mayank Agarwal 24(19)

Washington Sundar 1(5)

Harry Brook 13(21)

Abhishek Sharma 0(3)

Rahul Tripathi 0(2)

Glenn Phillips 8(6)

RR bowling:

Trent Boult 2/21(4)

KM Asif 0/15(3)

Jason Holder 1/16(3)

Ravichandran Ashwin 1/27(4)

Yuzvendra Chahal 4/17(4)

Navdeep Saini 0/34(2)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
