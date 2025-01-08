ICC Champion Trophy 2025 India Squad Announcement: Check when BCCI is likely to reveal the team

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 beginning on February 19, cricket fans eagerly await India’s squad announcement. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is likely to reveal the 15-member team by the end of this week, ahead of the January 12 deadline set by the ICC for provisional squad submissions.

Teams can change their provisional squads until February 13, giving selectors flexibility. India’s strong performance in the tournament will be crucial, as fans hope to see the team reach the semi-finals and final stages, which might result in venue changes.

The selection committee is expected to discuss key players and leadership roles during a Special General Meeting at Wankhede. While Rohit Sharma is likely to remain the captain, reports suggest Jasprit Bumrah might be named vice-captain. Hardik Pandya’s potential return to a leadership role is also being discussed.

However, the team equation may change if Jasprit Bumrah is unfit for the tournament. Bumrah’s back spasm during the Sydney Test against Australia has raised concerns for Team India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Reports suggest he may miss the ODI series against England starting February 9, and his participation in the Champions Trophy is uncertain.

The tournament will take place in Pakistan. Due to political tensions, India’s matches will be held in the UAE. The BCCI earlier confirmed that the Indian government did not grant clearance for the team to travel to Pakistan.

This decision sparked discussions between the cricket boards of both nations, with Pakistan initially threatening to withdraw. However, the issue was resolved, and Dubai was finalised as the neutral venue for India’s games.

