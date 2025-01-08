Champions Trophy India Squad Announcement LIVE: The Board of Control for Cricket in India is all set to unveil the squad for Team India, who are about to prepare for England's tour to India, followed by ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan and the UAE.
According to the ICC, the apex board has set 12 January as the deadline for all teams participating in the tournament to unveil their preliminary squads.
Following a not-so-satisfactory performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Team India look futuristic for the upcoming white-ball tournaments including England's tour to India, followed by ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
The BCCI is expected to announce the squad for Men in Blue a day before the final deadline.
Catch all the live news updates here with Mint.
Champions Trophy News LIVE: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal make his ODI debut?
Champions Trophy News LIVE: Among the several questions being raised, a particular one is being discussed by several cricket critics and that is if youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal will make his ODI debut with either England series or CT 2025!
According to news agency PTI, Jaiswal could be picked in the ODI side as selectors are looking to add a left-hander in the top order.
Champions Trophy News LIVE: India at Champions Trophy over the years
Champions Trophy News LIVE: Here’s a quick recap of how India have fared at CT since 1998.
1998 (Bangladesh): Semi-finals
2000 (Kenya): Runners-up
2002 (Sri Lanka): Champions (Shared trophy with Sri Lanka)
2004 (England): Group Stage
2006 (India): Group Stage
2009 (South Africa): Group Stage
2013: (England and Wales): Champions
2017 (England and Wales): Runners-up