Active Stocks
Wed Jan 08 2025 15:53:00
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 771.20 -1.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 794.85 0.18%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,264.70 1.92%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.60 -0.56%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 449.50 1.90%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ICC Champion Trophy 2025 India Squad Announcement LIVE: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal make his ODI debut?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

ICC Champion Trophy 2025 India Squad Announcement LIVE: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal make his ODI debut?

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 06:24 PM IST
Written By Saurav Mukherjee

Champions Trophy India Squad Announcement LIVE: Following a not-so-satisfactory performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Team India look futuristic for the upcoming white-ball tournaments including England's tour to India, followed by ICC Champions Trophy 2025. 

Champions Trophy India Squad Announcement LIVE: The trophy of ICC World Cup, at the Oval Cricket Ground in London. The International Cricket Council (ICC) and logistics firm DP World sign a new partnership agreement ahead of the India vs Australia ICC World Test Championship Final. (PTI Photo/Aditi Khanna) (PTI)Premium
Champions Trophy India Squad Announcement LIVE: The trophy of ICC World Cup, at the Oval Cricket Ground in London. The International Cricket Council (ICC) and logistics firm DP World sign a new partnership agreement ahead of the India vs Australia ICC World Test Championship Final. (PTI Photo/Aditi Khanna) (PTI)

Champions Trophy India Squad Announcement LIVE: The Board of Control for Cricket in India is all set to unveil the squad for Team India, who are about to prepare for England's tour to India, followed by ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan and the UAE.

According to the ICC, the apex board has set 12 January as the deadline for all teams participating in the tournament to unveil their preliminary squads.

Following a not-so-satisfactory performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Team India look futuristic for the upcoming white-ball tournaments including England's tour to India, followed by ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The BCCI is expected to announce the squad for Men in Blue a day before the final deadline.

Catch all the live news updates here with Mint.

08 Jan 2025, 06:24:16 PM IST

Champions Trophy News LIVE: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal make his ODI debut?

Champions Trophy News LIVE: Among the several questions being raised, a particular one is being discussed by several cricket critics and that is if youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal will make his ODI debut with either England series or CT 2025!

According to news agency PTI, Jaiswal could be picked in the ODI side as selectors are looking to add a left-hander in the top order.

08 Jan 2025, 06:24:17 PM IST

Champions Trophy News LIVE: India at Champions Trophy over the years

Champions Trophy News LIVE: Here’s a quick recap of how India have fared at CT since 1998.

1998 (Bangladesh): Semi-finals

2000 (Kenya): Runners-up

2002 (Sri Lanka): Champions (Shared trophy with Sri Lanka)

2004 (England): Group Stage

2006 (India): Group Stage

2009 (South Africa): Group Stage

2013: (England and Wales): Champions

2017 (England and Wales): Runners-up

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue