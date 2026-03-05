Champions' reunion! Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni share warm hug during India vs England T20 World Cup semis; watch viral video

Legendary India skipper MS Dhoni and his former teammate Rohit Sharma were among the high-profile celebrities who attended the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England in Mumbai.

Dhoni and Rohit were seen sharing a hug. Sakshi Dhoni, MS Dhoni's wife, was also present at the venue and met Rohit.

Rohit Sharma, who is the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Brand Ambassador for this T20 World Cup, has attended quite a few matches. Both Dhoni and Rohit are T20 World Cup title-winning captains.

Dhoni had led India to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2007, after the Men in Blue defeated Pakistan by five runs in the final.

Rohit Sharma, who was part of that title-winning squad, would get to enjoy his moment as captain as he led Team India to their second T20 World Cup title in 2024. India defeated South Africa by seven runs in that final.

Dhoni and his wife Sakshi had arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding of Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun. Arjun married his long-time girlfriend Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai on Thursday.

India on top against England in Mumbai Coming back to the T20 World Cup semi-final, India cruised to a total of 253/7 from seven overs after being asked to bat first.

Sanju Samson, India's hero against West Indies, maintained his brilliant form with a knock of 89 runs from 42 balls. He slammed eight fours and seven sixes during his knock before being dismissed by Will Jacks in the 14th over.

Apart from Samson, Shivam Dube (43) and Iahan Kishan (39) played productive knocks , whereas Hardik Pandya (27) and Tilak Varma (21) also impressed.

At the time of writing this report, England were 38/2 in 4.1 overs after having just lost their skipper Harry Brook. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Harry Brook after the latter went for a lob over backward point, where Axar Patel took the catch.

India, the defending champions, remained unbeaten in the group stage and topped Group A with eight points. However, they suffered a 76-run loss to South Africa in their Super 8 opener, but went onto beat Zimbabwe (72 runs) and West Indies (five wickets) to reach the semi-finals.

Should India win on Thursday, they will take on New Zealand in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad. New Zealand thumped South Africa by nine wickets in the first semi-final in Kolkata on Wednesday.