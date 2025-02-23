As many as 44 prisons in Punjab are able to witness the clash between India and Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday. The match is taking place in Dubai. Away from the venue, prisons across Punjab have made special measures for the live screening in jails, including Adiala Jail, as confirmed by officials to the latest reports.

Punjab jails treat inmates with Ind vs Pak match Reportedly, the Punjab Home Department spokesperson has confirmed special arrangements to ensure all inmates, especially those in children's jails, get to enjoy the anticipated match. It is believed that Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal has instructed Inspector General (IG) Prisons for the live broadcast.

This latest update comes under the Punjab government’s Prison Reforms Policy. Under the policy, authorities have been prioritising inmates' engagement to help rehabilitate them and reintegrate them into society through constructive activities. Besides sports screening, other activities including industrial units and libraries have been set up in several jails across Punjab to help inmates, offering them skill-based learning and educational resources.

Back in Dubai stadium, several celebrities, politicians, cricket personalities and renowned names have been spotted cheering for Team India. Among them are Chiranjeevi, Sukumar, Jasmin Walia, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Conrad Sangma, Biplab Kumar Deb and Jasprit Bumrah.

Several pictures and videos from Dubai have now surfaced on social media.

The match began with Pakistan winning the toss round and opting to bat first against India. Pakistan team picked up pace after a quiet period to reach 129 for two after 30 overs during their clash with India.

Team India Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav