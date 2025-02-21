Afghanistan will play South Africa in the third match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (February 21). The match will be held at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan.

AFG vs SA: Pitch report The National Stadium in Karachi has hosted 79 ODIs since 1980. Teams batting first won 37 times while chasing teams won 39. The pitch is batter-friendly, with some early movement for fast bowlers. India’s 374/4 against Hong Kong in 2008 remains the highest total recorded at this venue.

On February 19, New Zealand batted first and made 320/5. Pakistan were bundled out for 260 in 47.2 overs. Tom Latham became the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 118. For New Zealand, pacer Will O'Rourke and spinner Mitchell Santner took 3 wickets each.

AFG vs SA: Head-to-Head Afghanistan and South Africa have faced each other in 5 ODIs, with the Proteas winning 3 times and Afghans securing 2 victories. Their most recent clash was in September 2024. South Africa won the match by 7 wickets while Afghanistan won the 3-ODI series 2-1.

AFG vs SA: Weather predictions Karachi will have hot and sunny weather for the 2 PM (local time) match, with minimal rain chances. Wind and heat may impact play, while dew could be a factor later. The match is expected to proceed without interruptions.

The weather will be sunny from 2 PM to 6 PM, with temperatures around 29°C, dropping to 27°C as the game progresses, as per Weather.com. Winds will be blowing from the south and southwest, starting at 11 km/h and increasing to 16 km/h by 4 PM. Then, it will slightly decrease to 15 km/h by 5 PM.

