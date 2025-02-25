Champions Trophy 2025: Rain scare in Australia vs South Africa today; pitch report, Rawalpindi weather predictions

South Africa will take on defending world champions Australia in the seventh match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (February 25). The match will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan. It will start at 2:30 PM (India time).

AUS vs SA: Pitch report Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is known for its balanced pitches, offering something for both batters and bowlers. The surface generally provides good pace and bounce, making it favourable for fast bowlers early on. However, as the game progresses, the pitch tends to settle, allowing batters to play their strokes more freely.

Advertisement

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has hosted 27 ODIs, with teams batting first winning 14 and chasing sides 12. One match, between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, was tied. The highest total recorded at this ground is 337/3 by Pakistan against New Zealand.

Australia have played only one match here, back in 1994. They lost the match to Pakistan. South Africa, on the other hand, have played 6 matches at this venue and won 5 of those.

AUS vs SA: Head-to-Head Australia and South Africa have faced each other in 110 ODIs. South Africa lead with 55 wins while Australia have won 51. One match had no result, and three ended in ties. Their last clash was in the 2023 World Cup semi-final, where Australia won by 3 wickets, chasing 213.

Advertisement

AUS vs SA: Weather predictions Rain is expected to disrupt today’s match between Australia and South Africa in Rawalpindi as showers are predicted throughout the game. At the start of the match (2 PM local time), steady rain with 98% precipitation is expected, with a temperature of 17°C and winds from the northwest at 14 km/h, as per Weather.com.

By 3 PM, the rain intensifies to 100%, which could lead to delays or stoppages. The temperature remains 17°C, with slight reductions in wind speed. From 4 PM to 6 PM, showers will continue with a decreasing chance of rain (91% to 36%), while temperatures drop to 15°C.

Cloud cover will dominate from 7 PM onward, offering a brief dry window before rain resumes at 9 PM and continues through the night. Expect rain interruptions and possible DLS adjustments during the match.