Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh vs New Zealand today; pitch report, Rawalpindi weather predictions and more

New Zealand will play Bangladesh in the sixth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (February 24) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

BAN vs NZ: Pitch report The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is likely to offer a good contest between bat and ball. While batters will enjoy the conditions, bowlers will need to be smart and disciplined to take wickets. The toss could play a crucial role, with captains likely to prefer chasing due to the dew factor.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has hosted 26 ODIs, with teams batting first winning 14 and chasing sides 1. One match, between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, was tied. The highest total recorded at this ground is 337/3 by Pakistan against New Zealand.

New Zealand may be wary about one fact. In this ground, they have played 5 ODI cricket matches and lost all of those. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have played only one match here and lost it.

BAN vs NZ: Head-to-Head Bangladesh and New Zealand have faced each other in 45 ODIs, with Bangladesh winning 11 and New Zealand securing 33 victories. One match had no result.

However, Bangladesh dominated in their last clash in December 2023. The Asian team bowled out New Zealand for 98 and won by 9 wickets.

BAN vs NZ: Weather predictions The weather in Rawalpindi for today’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be cool and cloudy. Temperatures will start at 24°C at 2 PM (local time), when the match starts. It will gradually drop to 16°C by night. No rain is expected, and wind speeds will decrease from 22 km/h to 9 km/h, as per Weather.com.

