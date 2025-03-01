Champions Trophy 2025: Can Afghanistan still secure a semi-final spot? Check possible scenarios

The league stages of Champions Trophy 2025 are almost over and the semi-finalists of the marquee tournament are almost decided. The later half of the tournament has been marred by rain which has led to many matches being called off, the latest causality of which was the Australia vs Afghanistan match on Friday.

Afghanistan, who had defeated England in their last match, were looking at a sure shot semi-final spot had they defeated Australia in Lahore. The Afghanis had been restricted to a total of 273 and Australia were already 109/1 in 12.5 overs when rain halted play. In the end, Afghanistan and Australia both were granted a point each due to the washout.

Champions Trophy updated table after Lahore match washout: As things stand, Australia have qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.475. South Africa and Afghanistan both have 3 points, but the Proteas have a higher run rate of 2.140 compared to the Asian side's -0.990.

England are bottom of the standings with 2 losses so far in the tournament and their last game is against South Africa today at the National bank stadium in Karachi.

Can Afghanistan still qualify for Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final? Technically, yes. Afghanistan's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy are still open if they overtake South Africa in the points table, but that seems unlikely at the moment.

