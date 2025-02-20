Just two days into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the mega event has ben haunted by lack of supporters in the both Dubai and Pakistan. While Pakistan remain the hosts of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India are playing all their games in Dubai after the BCCI refused to send its team across borders due to security concerns.

Despite an ICC tournament being played in Pakistan after 29 overs, the buzz for the Champions Trophy looked missing as empty stands were caught on camera at the time of the toss and the national anthems during the tournament opener between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Similar was the came in Dubai during India's opening clash against Bangladesh. Despite having a huge India and Bangladesh population in the middle-east country, the Dubai Cricket Stadium wore an empty look even in the 35th over of the first innings.

Lalit Modi, who was the Indian Premier League's (IPL) first chairman took to X to question 50-over cricket's relevance and whether it's time to scrap the ODI format.

"Watching the @ICC champions trophy cricket match between #india and #bangladesh. Stands are empty. That would not happen at an #ipl game. Is the one day format becoming irrelevant to the fans ? What's your view ? Should one day cricket be scrapped and more test cricket ?" Lalit Modi posted on X.

Also Read | Shubman Gill dethrones Pakistan’s Babar Azam in ICC ThiRankings ahead of CT 2025

Michael Vaughan's cheeky dig at PCB Earlier on Wednesday, former England captain Michael Vaughan took a cheeky dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during the opening match. Taking to X, Michael Vaughan wrote, “Great to see the champions trophy being played in Pakistan..