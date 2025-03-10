Champions Trophy 2025 ends in another fresh controversy over PCB’s absence at presentation; here’s what report says

The absence of Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) at the final presentation ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, drew another fresh controversy on Sunday in Dubai. Pakistan was the host of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but India played all their matches in Dubai after the BCCI's refusal to send its team across border due to security reasons. As a result, the final took place in Dubai with Indian triumphant by four wickets against New Zealand in the final.

Usually, in any ICC tournament final, the representatives of the hosting board are a part of the dignitaries called on the podium to give away the awards. Surprisingly, none of the PCB officials were present during the Champions Trophy 2025 final presentation ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Instead, the Champions Trophy 2025 final presentation ceremony had BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Devajit Saikia, New Zealand Cricket director Roger Twose and ICC chairman Jay Shah to give away the medals, jackets and the trophy to the players.

However, according to a PTI report, PCB CEO and tournament director Sumair Ahmed was present at the stadium as the representative from the hist board but not invited to the ceremony.

The report also claimed the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi didn't travel to Dubai due to prior commitments. “PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi didn’t go to Dubai because of prior commitments as federal minister for interior but the PCB CEO was sent to represent Pakistan at the final and closing presentation,” the source told the Indian news agency.

The source also added the PCB CEO wasn't effectively communicated for the final presentation ceremony, leading to his exclusion. The PCB is likely to raise the matter with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Massive uproar in Pakistani media The development created a massive uproar among the Pakistani journalists, who took to social media to express their disappointment and hinted the biasness of the ICC. Notably, Jay Shah served as a BCCI secretary before becoming ICC chairman.

“BCCI President Roger Binny and Secretary Devajit Saikia were on stage at the Champions Trophy final presentation. Roger Twose was there too. Yet, no one from the host PCB was included - despite PCB COO Sumair Ahmed Syed being present at the stadium. A deliberate snub by the ICC?” asked a Pakistani journalist.

Another mediaperson said that the Pakistan cricket fraternity was unhappy with the snub. “PCB hosted Champions Trophy but no representation from PCB in the presentation ceremony of CT is a big question mark. Indeed cricket fraternity in Pakistan is unhappy with the final of CT held not in Pakistan,” he said.