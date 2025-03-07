Champions Trophy 2025 final: ICC names list of match officials for India vs New Zealand summit clash in Dubai; details

After a action-filled 18 days, the Champions Trophy 2025 comes down to the grand finale where India and New Zealand fight for one last time in the tournament for the coveted trophy. While India are still unbeaten in the tournament, New Zealand's only loss in this edition was against the Men in Blue in the group stages in Dubai.

Ahead of Sunday's mouth-watering clash, the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the list of match officials for the India vs New Zealand clash on March 9.

List of match officials for Champions Trophy final On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel & Richard Illingworth

Third Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

While Paul Reiffel officiated the South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal in Lahore, Richard Illingworth was one of the on-field umpires in the India vs Australia first semifinal in Dubai.

Richard Illingworth was also one of the on-field umpires during the 2023 ODI World Cup final and the T20 World Cup 2024. The four-time ICC Umpire of the Year, Richard Illingworth also stood for the Group A match between India and New Zealand, which the Men in Blue won by 44 runs.

India's record in Champions Trophy India are one of the two most successful teams in the history of the Champions Trophy 2025. India's first trophy came in 2002 when they were declared joint winners with Sri Lanka after the final was washed out. The Men in Blue clinched the second title in 2013 under MS Dhoni.

India's qualification for the summit clash this year was their third consecutive final entry in Champions Trophy. India lost the 2017 final to Pakistan.

New Zealand's record in Champions Trophy New Zealand's only success in the Champions Trophy history came in 2000 when they defeated India in the final in Nairobi. In fact, this is New Zealand's third final appearance in the tournament. They lost to Australia in 2009 final.