Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India to face New Zealand after Kiwis beat South Africa by 50 runs in semifinal

New Zealand defeated South Africa by 50 runs in the semifinal to set up a date with India in the summit clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to be played on March 9 in Dubai. India had beaten New Zealand in the group stages earlier in the tournament.

The last time India and New Zealand played in a Champions Trophy final was back in 2000. It is to be noted that in 2000, the Champions Trophy was known as ICC Knock-Out trophy.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand rode on Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson's fluent centuries to score a mammoth 362/6. In reply, South Africa managed 312/9 in 50 overs, despite an unbeaten century from David Miller.

The Proteas seemed to be on course in the initial part of their run chase but they stumbled later on, losing wickets in the middle overs, to eventually lose their way. Captain Temba Bavuma (56) and Rassie van der Dussen (69) also struck half centuries but those were not enough.

Mitchell Santner (3/43) was the most successful bowler for New Zealand with three wickets, while Glenn Phillips and Matt Henry also chipped in with two each.

Earlier, Rachin Ravindra produced a 101-ball 108-run knock that was laced with 13 fours and a six, while Kane Williamson smashed 102 off 94 balls with 10 fours and two maximums. Daryl Mitchell (49) and Glenn Phillips (49 not out) provided the fireworks in the slog overs.

What happened in IND vs NZ ICC Knock-Out Trophy Final? Played at Nairobi, then-captain Sourav Ganguly struck a brilliant 117 to power India to 264/6 in 50 overs. In reply, New Zealand rode on an unbeaten century from Chris Cairns' 102 not out to win the game by four wickets and two balls to spare. It was also New Zealand's only Champions Trophy win in history.