Satya Nadella praises Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for stellar performance in Champions Trophy 2025

After India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella congratulated Team India on their incredible victory.

In a post on social media platform X, Satya Nadella said: “Congratulations to Team India on their incredible victory in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand!”

He also wrote: “Special shoutout to @ImRo45 and @imVkohli for their stellar performances. Legends!”

Chasing 252 to win, India got off to a fast start through their captain Rohit Sharma’s first half-century of the tournament before KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 34 to help seal victory with six balls to spare in the final in Dubai.

Advertisement

Rohit made a combative 76 runs in the match. He reached his fifty in 41 balls to put the pressure on New Zealand.

Earlier, India had won the Champions trophies in 2002 and 2013.

The world number's one ODI team, India remained unbeaten in the eight-nation tournament played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Sluggish Dubai pitch On the sluggish Dubai pitch, New Zealand bowlers put India in trouble at 203 runs for 5 wickets with Rohit and Shreyas Iyer, who hit 48, sent to the pavilion.

But Rahul along with Hardik Pandya, who scored 18 runs, and Ravindra Jadeja, who hit the winning boundary, steered India to loud victory.

New Zealand's spinners attempted to pull things back and a stunning catch from Glenn Phillips secured a key breakthrough.

Advertisement

Phillips went airborne to pluck a flying ball at extra cover to dismiss Shubman Gill for 31 off skipper Mitchell Santner.

Virat Kohli fell in the next over, trapped lbw for one off Michael Bracewell's off spin and the momentum shifted as runs dried up for India.

Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each to help restrict New Zealand to 251 runs for 7 wickets after the Black Caps elected to bat first.

New Zealand missed their pace spearhead Matt Henry after he was forced out of the final due to a shoulder injury.

Kane Williamson also could not come out to field after his batting effort of 11 due to a quad strain.

India played all their matches at the Dubai International Stadium after they refused to tour hosts Pakistan.