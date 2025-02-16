The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is just three days away as the mini World Cup returns after a hiatus of eight years. Pakistan, who won the Champions Trophy last time beating India in the final in 2017, is the hosts of this year's event. However, India will be playing all their games in Dubai as the BCCI refused to send the team in Pakistan due to security concerns.

Afghanistan are making their debut in Champions Trophy 2025 while Sri Lanka and West Indies are the notable absentees among big names. Baring Pakistan and Bangladesh, the rest of six teams were hit by injuries with Australia suffering the most.

Notably, Pakistan is hosting an ICC event for the first time in 30 years. For the unknown, unlike all other ICC events, Champions Trophy 2025 won't be having an pre-tournament captain's press-conference due to tight schedules of few of the teams.

South Africa and New Zealand were the first teams to reach Pakistan, since they played a Tri-Nation series with the hosts. India and Bangladesh have already reached Dubai while Afghanistan have also set their camp in Pakistan. Australia and England are yet to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025.

Champions Trophy 2025 venues National Stadium in Karachi, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are the three venues in Pakistan that will host the Champions Trophy 2025. Dubai will host all the India matches, including the knockouts, provided Rohit Sharma's men qualify.

Complete Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

Date Matches Group Time Venue February 19 Pakistan vs New Zealand Group A 2:30 PM IST National Stadium, Karachi February 20 India vs Bangladesh Group A 2:30 PM IST Dubai International Stadium February 21 Afghanistan vs South Africa Group B 2:30 PM IST National Stadium, Karachi February 22 Australia vs England Group B 2:30 PM IST Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore February 23 India vs Pakistan Group A 2:30 PM IST Dubai International Stadium February 24 Bangladesh vs New Zealand Group A 2:30 PM IST Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium February 25 Australia vs South Africa Group B 2:30 PM IST Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium February 26 Afghanistan vs England Group B 2:30 PM IST Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore February 27 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Group A 2:30 PM IST Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium February 28 Australia vs Afghanistan Group B 2:30 PM IST Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore March 1 England vs South Africa Group B 2:30 PM IST National Stadium, Karachi March 2 India vs New Zealand Group A 2:30 PM IST Dubai International Stadium March 4 TBD Semifinal 1 2:30 PM IST Dubai International Stadium March 5 TBD Semifinal 2 2:30 PM IST Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore March 9 TBD Final 2:30 PM IST Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore/Dubai International Stadium

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming in India Star Sports has the broadcast rights for the ICC Champions Trophy in India. All the Champions Trophy 2025 matches will be live telecast on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Champions Trophy 2025 streaming outside India Pakistan (PTV and Ten Sports, live streaming on Myco and Tamasha app), UAE and MENA (CricLife Max and CricLife Max2, live streaming on STARZPLAY), United Kingdom (Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Digital coverage via SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App), USA and Canada (WillowTV, live streaming on Willow by Cricbuzz app, Caribbean (ESPNCaribbean on TV, live streaming via ESPN Play Caribbean app), Australia: (PrimeVideo with coverage available in Hindi too), New Zealand (Sky Sport NZ, digital coverage via Now and SkyGo app), South Africa and sub-Saharan territories (SuperSport and SuperSport App), Bangladesh (Nagorik TV and T Sports for linear broadcast, digital via Toffee app), Afghanistan (ATN) and Sri Lanka (Maharaja TV (TV1 on Linear), Digital via Sirasa)

Champions Trophy 2025 format Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. In the group, all the teams will play against each other once. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinal. The winners of the semifinal advance to the summit clash.

Champions Trophy 2025 prize money Eight teams will be gunning for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a prize money of a whopping $2.24 million (USD) for the winners. The runners-up will get half ($1.12 million) the winners while each losing semifinalist will take home $560,000. Compared to the prize money in 2017, the 2025 edition saw an increase of 53 per cent, reaching $6.9 million.

Champions Trophy 2025 updated squads India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.