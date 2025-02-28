Champions Trophy 2025 Group B points table: How can England, Australia, Afghanistan qualify for semis? Explained

Afghanistan's win over England and the washout in Rawalpindi between South Africa and Australia have complicated Group B in the race for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal. Having knocked England out in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Hashmatullah Shahidi's side did it again as Jos Buttler's team fell eight runs short despite a brilliant fight from Joe Root and others.
With two more matches to go in Group B, the battle for the top two spots has intensified. Afghanistan, Australia, and South Africa are all in contention for the remaining two semifinal spots, alongside already-qualified India and New Zealand.
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has already seen two washouts. Apart from the Australia vs South Africa clash, the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match was also abandoned without a ball being bowled.
In case both the remaining matches get washed out, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa will each get one point. In that case, Australia and South Africa will go through with four points each, as Afghanistan will be left with three points.