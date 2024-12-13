Champions Trophy 2025: ICC approves hybrid model, Pakistan denies to travel to India in 2026 - all you need to know

Champions Trophy 2025: The International Cricket Council on December 13 approved the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025, as both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) agreed to host the matches in Pakistan and Dubai, India Today reported.

However, the PCB has agreed to the CT 2025 terms, with the condition that the Pakistan cricket team will not travel to India for the league-stage clash against India and that the match will be held in Colombo.

Among other details, the PCB will not receive any financial compensation for this arrangement, missing the opportunity to host India matches. However, they have ensured hosting rights for an ICC Women’s tournament after 2027.

Following the resolution of deadlocks—logistical and geopolitical concerns—all stakeholders appeared satisfied with the arrangements, according to the report.

As per the details, the matches will be played across three venues in Pakistan, while the India games will be played in Dubai.

Earlier, on December 4, the BCCI reportedly rejected Pakistan's ‘condition’ for ICC events hosted in India to follow the same ‘hybrid model’ proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The BCCI rejected the PCB’s demand for a hybrid model for the Pakistan team, stating that there is no security threat in India to justify it.

Scheduled dates: According to the draft schedule, the Champions Trophy 2025 may take place between February 19 to March 9, with eight teams divided into two groups.

Two top teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, followed by the final.

The Champions Trophy 2025 follows the same approach as the Men's 50-over Asia Cup 2023 when India did not travel to the neighbouring country despite Pakistan hosting the matches. India's league matches took place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and included the semifinal and final.