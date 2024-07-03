Within days of the Indian Cricket Team winning the second ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy, Rohit Sharma and co. are all set to face Pakistan in the 2025 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest report states that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has furnished its draft for the ICC Champions Trophy, setting up an India-Pakistan match at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 1 March 2025.

However, it is still being determined if India will travel to Pakistan, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not consented.

"All board chiefs of the ICC Champions Trophy participating countries (minus BCCI) have assured him of their complete support but BCCI will consult its government and update the ICC," PTI quoted an ICC board member as saying.

Pakistan will host the ICC event from 19 February to 9 March, while 10 March has been kept as a reserve day for the final ICC event.

With details pouring in, India has been placed in Group A with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, while Australia, South Africa, England, and Afghanistan are in Group B.

Earlier, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi – invited to watch the T20 World Cup final in Barbados – had submitted a 15-match schedule with all of India's games kept in Lahore for security and logistical reasons, added the PTI report.

"The PCB has submitted the draft of the 15-match ICC Champions Trophy. Seven games in Lahore, three in Karachi and five in Rawalpindi," PTI's ICC source said.

"The opening match will be held in Karachi with two semifinals in Karachi and Rawalpindi, final in Lahore. All India matches (including semifinal, if the team qualifies) in Lahore," the source added.

In 2023, Pakistan co-hosted the Asia Cup, just before the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup, along with Sri Lanka in a 'Hybrid Model' as India played its Asia Cup games in Sri Lanka.

With agency inputs.

