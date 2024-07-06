With the draft dates for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan have been released, reports arrived that the Indian men’s cricket team is unlikely to travel to Pakistan next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to report, published by Sports Tak on 6 July, the Men in Blue will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy that will begin from 19 February to 9 March.

"While the details of the tournament have not yet been discussed, it is highly unlikely that the Indian team will travel to Pakistan. Ultimately, the decision rests with the Indian government. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plans to raise this issue at the upcoming ICC meeting in Sri Lanka this month," Sports Tak quoted a source as saying.

"The government's decision on this matter will be final, as we have not yet confirmed it internally. Since this is an ICC event, we do not have the authority to make any unilateral decisions. However, more details may emerge during the next ICC meeting," he added.

Since 2008, India have not travelled to Pakistan and met only once for a bilateral series on 2012–13.

Though India were supposed to travel to Pakistan in 2023 for Asia Cup, the tournament took place in a hybrid mode moved, with India's matches, including the final, were played in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's draft for CT 2025: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had furnished its draft for the Champions Trophy 2025, where the board assigned seven matches to Lahore, five to Rawalpindi, and three to Karachi.

India and Pakistan will take place at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 1, according to the draft.

"The PCB has submitted the draft of the 15-match ICC Champions Trophy. Seven games in Lahore, three in Karachi, and five in Rawalpindi," PTI had quoted an ICC source as saying.

"The opening match will be held in Karachi, with two semifinals in Karachi and Rawalpindi and a final in Lahore. All India matches (including semifinals, if the team qualifies) will be played in Lahore," the source added.

With agency inputs.

