Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Bangladesh today; pitch report, Dubai weather predictions and more

India face Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India boast a strong record at this venue, winning 5 of 6 ODIs. The match starts at 1 PM local time.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated20 Feb 2025, 10:40 AM IST
Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Bangladesh today; pitch report, Dubai weather predictions and more(ANI Photo, Jewel SAMAD/AFP)

India will play Bengladesh in the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (February 20). The match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE will start at 2:30 PM (India time).

IND vs BAN: Pitch report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE offers a balanced pitch for ODIs, benefiting both bowlers and batters. Fast bowlers get early swing and seam movement. However, the pitch settles as the game progresses, allowing batters to play freely with better shot-making conditions.

India have played 6 ODI cricket matches at this venue and have an impeccable record. The Men in Blue won 5 of those matches and one game ended in a tie. In September 2018, India played against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup final and won by 3 wickets in the final ball of the match. A Week before that in the same tournament, India defeated their neighbours by 7 wickets while finishing the match in the 37th over.

IND vs BAN: Head-to-Head

India and Bangladesh have faced each other in 41 ODIs, with India winning 32 times and Bangladesh securing 8 victories. One match had no result. Their most recent clash was in October 2023 during the ICC Cricket World Cup, where India won convincingly by 7 wickets.

IND vs BAN: Weather predictions

The India vs. Bangladesh match in Dubai will experience partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions. The match starts at 1 PM (local time). From 1 PM to 3 PM, the temperature will be around 26°C with a low 4% chance of rain, increasing slightly to 20% by 3 PM, as per Weather.com.

As the game progresses, temperatures will remain steady at 29°C until 4 PM before gradually dropping to 27°C by 6 PM. Humidity is relatively low at 39%, which should provide comfortable playing conditions..

By evening, as the match nears its final stages, the temperature will cool to around 25°C by 7 PM and further drop to 24°C by 9 PM.

First Published:20 Feb 2025, 10:40 AM IST
