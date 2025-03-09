India vs New Zealand final today: Dubai weather predictions and more | Champions Trophy 2025

India will take on New Zealand in the final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (March 9). The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will start at 2:30 PM (India time).

IND vs NZ: Dubai weather predictions The match starts at 1 PM (local time) with mostly cloudy skies and 30°C temperature, with West-Southwest winds at 18 km/h. In the afternoon, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. The temperature will be around 28-30°C, as per Weather.com.

Advertisement

Winds will shift direction and increase to 25-26 km/h. Cloud cover will reduce in the evening, and skies will turn partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop to 27°C.

IND vs NZ: How weather predictions affect game Hot and dry conditions (30-31°C in the afternoon) mean the pitch will likely remain hard and good for batting. As the evening progresses, cooler temperatures (26-27°C) and reduced humidity might make batting slightly easier under lights.

Increasing winds (up to 26 km/h) will help fast bowlers, aiding swing movement, especially in the first few overs. Spinners might find the partly cloudy conditions favourable in the second innings if the pitch slows down.

Since there’s no rain and low humidity, dew is unlikely to be a major factor. Bowlers won’t struggle as much with grip issues. With cooler evening conditions and potential pitch slow-down, chasing might be easier. The team winning the toss could opt to bowl first.

Advertisement

Dubai International Cricket Stadium India have a 90% winning record at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue have played 10 ODI matches here and won 9. In fact, India have been undefeated here so far. The only match it did not win ended in a tie (with Afghanistan).