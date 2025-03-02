Champions Trophy 2025: India vs New Zealand today; pitch report, Dubai weather predictions and more

New Zealand face India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. The match starts at 2:30 PM (India time). Let's check out pitch report, Dubai weather predictions and more.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated2 Mar 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Champions Trophy 2025: India vs New Zealand today; pitch report, Dubai weather predictions and more(PTI Photo/Arun Sharma, AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

New Zealand will take on India in the 12th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (March 2). The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE. It will start at 2:30 PM (India time).

IND vs NZ: Pitch report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE is generally known for its balanced nature, offering something for both batters and bowlers. The pitch tends to be good for batting, with decent pace and bounce. However, the ground has large boundaries, making it challenging to clear the ropes consistently.

As the match progresses, the pitch may slow down a bit, offering some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs.

India have played two matches at this venue in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and won both while batting first. Historically, though, the stadium has seen more winners while chasing.

The stadium has hosted 60 ODIs, with teams batting first securing 22 wins and chasing sides winning 36. Two matches did not produce any results.

India have played 8 matches here and won 7 while one match (with Afghanistan) ended in a tie. New Zealand, on the other hand, have played 2 ODIs. One of those did not produce any results while the Kiwis lost to the other (to Pakistan).

IND vs NZ: Head-to-Head

India and New Zealand have faced each other in 118 ODIs. India lead with 60 wins while the Black Caps have won 50. Seven matches had no result, and one ended in a tie.

Both teams are in top form, winning their last five matches. Their last encounter was in the 2023 World Cup semifinal, where India won by 70 runs.

IND vs NZ: Weather predictions

The match will begin under sunny skies with a temperature of 24°C at 1 PM (local time). Throughout the afternoon, consistent sunny conditions are expected with temperatures remaining around 23-24°C.

As the match progresses into the evening, temperatures will gradually cool down, dropping to 22°C by 7 PM, as per Weather.com. The skies will remain clear, transitioning to a clear night.

First Published:2 Mar 2025, 10:47 AM IST
