ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule LIVE: Days after announcing the host nations for the Champions Trophy, the International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced that the India vs Pakistan will take place in Dubai on 23 February 2025.

The much-awaited ICC tournament will take place over 19 days and be co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE from 19 February onwards.

According to the ICC schedule, the tournament will begin on 19 February in Karachi and conclude on 9 March. Eight teams will participate in 15 matches.

The matches in Pakistan will be played in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi. Each venue in Pakistan will feature three group games apiece, with Lahore hosting the second semi-final.

Lahore will also host the final on 9 March, unless India qualify, in which case it will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

However, the three group matches involving India, as well as the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.

Check the details here: 6:20 pm: Groups In Group A, ICC has kept Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh. While in Group B, South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England have been included.

6:17 pm: India's first match India will take on Bangladesh on 20 February in the Group A tournament match in Dubai.

6:15 pm: Opening match Defending champions Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the Group A tournament opener in Karachi on 19 February.