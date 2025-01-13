Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Amir makes bold statement before IND vs PAK tie, says ‘India has been my favourite’

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir opined that India have always been his favourite team in big tournaments but the Men in Green have the upper hand in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both India and Pakistan are yet to announce their squads for the mega event, which starts next month. Pakistan is hosting the Champions Trophy while India will be playing their matches in Dubai.

The 32-year-old, who recently retired from international cricket for the second time, is currently playing for Desert Vipers in the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20) in the UAE.

Known to be one of the straight-forward voices in cricketing world, Amir spoke on both India and Pakistan's chances in the Champions Trophy 2025. But what caught attention of everyone was his love for India.

“The way Pakistan has played recently — defeating Australia in Australia and then beating South Africa — shows their strength, especially in overseas conditions,” Amit told media in Dubai.

“Considering their recent performances, I think Pakistan will have the upper hand against India. However, India has always been my favorite in big tournaments. But the Indian team is under pressure and facing severe criticism due to their recent defeats,” added the former speedster, who had faced a five-year ban for spot-fixing in 2010.

Bumrah a huge loss for India if not available: Amir With still a month to go, India are fretting over the availability of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah who is currently recuperating a back injury that he suffered during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney. Although his teammate Prasidh Krishna referred it to as back spasm, an official update on Bumrah is yet to be made by the BCCI.

Amir opined that not getting Bumrah in the Champions Trophy will be a huge loss for India if that happens. “It will be a huge loss to India if Bumrah isn't there. He has been a top bowler for India, leading the pack from the front,” added Amir. “Without him, the Indian bowling attack is reduced to 40-50 percent of its strength,” he said.