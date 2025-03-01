The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced a full refund of tickets for the two washed-out matches of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Among the nine group league matches in Pakistan, two games in Rawalpindi were washed out. The affected matches include Australia vs South Africa on February 25 and Pakistan vs Bangladesh on February 27.

According to PCB's ticket refund policy for ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the ticket holders, for all enclosures, will get a full refund if the match gets abandoned before the toss. It is to be noted that individuals with hospitality tickets (boxes and PCB gallery) are not be eligible for a refund.

How can an eligible ticket holder can claim a refund? According to PCB, the ticket holder will have to present original/undamaged ticket as proof of purchase and select TCB outlets between March 10 to 14. The ticket holder will have to personally visit the TCS outlet to claim his or her refund. No refund can be claimed on his/her behalf.

List of TCS outlets to claim refund Faisalabad - Harrianwala Express Center, 270 -B Harrianwala Chowk Near Shaukat Fabrics

Gujranwala – New Area Office Express Center, Opposite Jamia Azizia & Super Asia GT Road

Hyderabad – Area Office Express Center, Autobhan Road Near Toyota Motors Site Area

Islamabad – I-9 Express Center, Plot No. 394-A Pothohar Road Near Police Station Sector I-9/3

Karachi - Head Office Express Center, 101-104 CAA Club Road Near Hajj Terminal – 3; AND, Ittehad Flagship Express Center, 15-C Lane 10 Phase 6

Lahore – Gulberg Express Center, 58/D-1 Gulberg- III; AND, Thokar Niaz Baig Express Center, Ali Town Stop, Near HBL Raiwind Road

Multan - Area Office Express Center, 985/B, Tareen Road

Rawalpindi – Khanna Express Center, TCS Regional Office, Near Fazaia Colony Link Road

Peshawar - Ring Road Area Office Express Center, Ring Road Near Neelam CNG Motorway

Quetta - Jinnah Road Express Center, Near Dr. Bano Road, Main Jinnah Road