Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the ninth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (February 27). The match will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan. It will start at 2:30 PM (India time).

PAK vs BAN: Pitch report Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium offers a well-balanced pitch, benefitting both batters and bowlers. Early in the match, fast bowlers enjoy good pace and bounce. But, as the game progresses, the surface evens out, making stroke play easier for batters.

The stadium has hosted 27 ODIs, with teams batting first securing 14 wins and chasing sides winning 12. One match, played between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, ended in a tie. The highest total recorded at this venue is 337/3 by Pakistan against New Zealand.

Bangladesh have played only two matches here and lost both. Pakistan, on the other hand, have played 22 ODIs that produced results and won 13 of those.

PAK vs BAN: Head-to-Head Bangladesh have lost their last five ODIs while Pakistan have won only one in their last 5 ODIs.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced each other in 39 ODIs, with Pakistan winning 34 and Bangladesh securing 5 victories. Bangladesh’s last win against Pakistan was in September 2018, by 37 runs in the Asia Cup Super 4.

PAK vs BAN: Weather predictions The weather forecast for Rawalpindi indicates a high likelihood of rain throughout the match, which is likely to have a significant impact on play.

From 2 PM to 7 PM, there is a very high probability of rain, ranging from 99% to 83%, as per Weather.com. The rain is expected to lessen to showers after 7 PM, but the probability of precipitation remains relatively high (58% to 55%).

