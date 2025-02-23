The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has blamed the International Cricket Council (ICC) responsible for the issue regarding India's national anthem, which was played for just a fraction of a second at the start of the Australia-England Champions Trophy match. A source close to the ICC has confirmed to PTI that the PCB had sent a letter to the governing body outlining the incident and demanding an explanation for the same.

During the start of the game, when the two teams lined up for their national anthems, the spectators were left surprised as the Indian national anthem was played for a second before being stopped.